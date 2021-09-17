Advertisement

ZZ Top concert postponed until next year

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm, in Somerset, England, Friday, June 24, 2016.(Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rock band ZZ Top won’t be performing in Watertown - at least not this year.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization planned to bring the group to the Watertown Fairgrounds September 25.

However, officials say the concert is postponed until next year.

“With the rising number of delta variant COVID cases in the tri-county area (Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence) the DPAO Foundation Board along with ZZ Top’s management group, out of an abundance of caution, has agreed that it is in the best interest of all concerned to reschedule the show until the summer of 2022,” DPAO said in a news release.

More information on the rescheduled date and ticket refunds will be released soon.

Earlier this summer, the bassist for the group, Dusty Hill, passed away.

The DPAO’s first act of the summer concert series was also cancelled. Country singer Dustin Lynch pulled out of the performance when a member of his group got sick.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyanna Summerville
Did court secrecy in Treyanna Summerville case break the law?
Treyanna Summerville
Murder charge dismissed against Treyanna Summerville’s half-sister
Watertown students wearing masks in class
COVID in local schools: some districts struggle, others doing okay
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
In wake of Clayton flag flap, Cape Vincent welcomes River Pride, model Maggie Rizer speaks out
Mr. Christopher R. Donah passed away suddenly at his residence on September 14th in the village...
Christopher R. Donah, 54, of Potsdam

Latest News

The Salmon Run Mall hosted the NNY Get Hired Job Fair Friday to hook up employers with job...
Salmon Run Mall hosts job fair
Lewis County Health System
Lewis County Health System reports more employees getting vaccinated
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
State review: St. Lawrence County Social Services put children at risk
Ben Bryant holds up his locks of hair
8-year-old boy donates hair to kids who have none