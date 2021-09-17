ZZ Top concert postponed until next year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rock band ZZ Top won’t be performing in Watertown - at least not this year.

The Disabled Persons Action Organization planned to bring the group to the Watertown Fairgrounds September 25.

However, officials say the concert is postponed until next year.

“With the rising number of delta variant COVID cases in the tri-county area (Jefferson, Lewis & St. Lawrence) the DPAO Foundation Board along with ZZ Top’s management group, out of an abundance of caution, has agreed that it is in the best interest of all concerned to reschedule the show until the summer of 2022,” DPAO said in a news release.

More information on the rescheduled date and ticket refunds will be released soon.

Earlier this summer, the bassist for the group, Dusty Hill, passed away.

The DPAO’s first act of the summer concert series was also cancelled. Country singer Dustin Lynch pulled out of the performance when a member of his group got sick.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.