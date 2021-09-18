Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Kyle Moyer

By Mel Busler
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Belleville-Henderson who has led his team to an undefeated start. His talents on the pitch earning him this week’s title.

Kyle Moyer is a talented senior who has scored 11 goals in five games. Included in that total is a 4 goal and 3 goal performances both against Beaver River, and a 2 goal performance in a win over Sackets Harbor.

Kyle’s been a big reason for the Panthers 5-0 start.

Kyle is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 17, 2021.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treyanna Summerville
Did court secrecy in Treyanna Summerville case break the law?
Treyanna Summerville
Murder charge dismissed against Treyanna Summerville’s half-sister
Watertown students wearing masks in class
COVID in local schools: some districts struggle, others doing okay
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
In wake of Clayton flag flap, Cape Vincent welcomes River Pride, model Maggie Rizer speaks out
School illness
St. Lawrence County schools see 200+ COVID cases since classes started

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Kyle Moyer
Katharina Probst
Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst
Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst
North Country All-Stars: A Celebration
Celebrating the North Country All-Stars