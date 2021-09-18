Athlete of the Week: Kyle Moyer

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Belleville-Henderson who has led his team to an undefeated start. His talents on the pitch earning him this week’s title.

Kyle Moyer is a talented senior who has scored 11 goals in five games. Included in that total is a 4 goal and 3 goal performances both against Beaver River, and a 2 goal performance in a win over Sackets Harbor.

Kyle’s been a big reason for the Panthers 5-0 start.

Kyle is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for September 17, 2021.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

