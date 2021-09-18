Cape Vincent’s Oktoberfest returns with much rejoice

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - It’s a sound in Cape Vincent that has been missing for 2 years.

The village brought back it’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, canceled last year due to the pandemic.

It’s a chance for Norris Pearson to bust out his traditional lederhosen.

“I get very excited because my father who is down in Naples, Florida strongly encouraged me that this gear, this is authentic gear from my grandfather and my father,” said Norris Pearson.

For Petra Sadler and her husband Scott, their get-up is truly authentic.

“So, we have been to Oktoberfest in Germany twice, and so the first time we went, we thought ‘well, we need an outfit.’ So we bought outfits there,” said Sadler.

Sadler says Cape Vincent’s festivities remind her of her German roots, having classic bratwurst with all the fixings and beers poured into those classic glass mugs.

For Panther Lake Brewery, this event is like their super bowl.

“Oh it’s awesome, so we are really enjoying it,” said Carl Woodward, Owner of Panther Lake Brewery.

There were plenty of other things to do as well, like the kid’s beer stein races and some classic dancing fun with German bands and performers, a time missed dearly last year.

“I think you can go around and take a look at the people faces, big smiles. Of course the sun came out to celebrate as well, so the conversation is great. People obviously couldn’t wait to come back out here and do it again this year, So I think the company speaks for itself,” said attendee Mykel Myrick.

Ending the summer season and welcoming the feeling of Fall the German way.

