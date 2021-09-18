Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to simulated aircraft accident training exercise

There was a planned emergency at Watertown International Airport.
There was a planned emergency at Watertown International Airport.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - There was a planned emergency at Watertown International Airport.

Local fire and EMS teams teamed up to train with a simulated aircraft accident.

Crews put out a fire on the plane and helped civilians who would’ve been hurt in the real-life event.

Local volunteers came along in that regard, acting as flight passengers.

They were treated on scene by EMS personnel and transported either by ambulance or helicopter to designated areas.

Fire and airport officials say these exercises help their teams be prepared in case an incident like this were to occur.

“This is part of their ongoing training, but not just for fire but for EMS, law enforcement, everybody in this so if we do have this really bad day and an event like this happens here that we are prepared,” said Jefferson County Fire Coordinator Joe Plummer.

“We are extremely fortunate to have the well trained professionals that we do to respond to incidents out at the airport and we are thankful that they are drilling with us and learning along side of us,” said Grant Sussey, Manager of the Watertown International Airport.

Plummer says they were also able to implement the county’s new radio system which makes it easier to communicate in the midst of an emergency.

