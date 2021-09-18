Friday Sports: Gridiron action has several schools battling the turf across the North Country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action.

We start with Section 3 football from Philadelphia as Indian River hosted Fayetteville Manlius.

In the 1st quarter, off an Indian River turnover, Thomas Conley takes it in on a 4th and goal to put Fayetteville Manlius up 7-0.

Warriors answered on their next possession when Michael Davis takes the handoff and goes 52 yards for the touchdown. Warriors still down 7-6.

Indian River takes the lead on Gabe Lynch’s 1-yard dive: 12-7 Warriors. Indian River wins 50-21.

Also in Section 3 football, General Brown faces Holland Patent.

In the 3rd quarter, the score was 14-6 Lions when Aiden Rubas is picked off by Kaleb Natali who returns it for a pick 6. Lions increase their lead to 20-6.

Then it was Elijah Rawleigh to Natali for the score. General Brown beats Holland Patent 28-6.

Another Section 3 contest from Beaver Falls as Beaver River hosts Oswego.

In the 1st quarter, the Beavers strike through the air when Jonah Mullin connects with Brit Dicob as the Beavers go on top 8-0.

Still in the 1st, its the same combo again as Mullin finds Dicob who gets in the end zone with the extra effort to put the Beavers on top 16-0.

With 2 minutes left in the 1st, Mullin hits Joshua Bush for 6 more. Final Score: 28-8 Beaver River.

Turning to N.A.C. Football from Watertown High School, the Cyclones hosted Potsdam.

In the 1st quarter, the Cyclones score on their opening possession when Deante Hall goes in from 25 yards out to put the Cyclones on top 8-0.

The Cyclones expand on their lead on their next possession when Joel Davis scores on the quarterback keeper. Watertown beats Potsdam 35-8.

In N.A.C. Football, it was Malone at Massena.

In the 1st quarter, Dominic Monacelli hits Noah Park for the 35 yard touchdown: 7-0 Massena.

Just before the half, Monacelli is picked off by Logan Peck who takes it to the house. Massena beats Malone 14-6.

In Ogdensburg, O.F.A. hosted Canton.

Drew Costelli finds pay dirt from 10 yards out: 6-0 O.F.A.

It’s Costelli again for a 7 yard touchdown: 20-0 Blue Devils.

Zach VanBrocklin answers with a 25 yard touchdown run but O.F.A. beats Canton 28-6.

Friday Sports Scores

HS Football

Fayetteville Manlius 21, Indian River 50

Oswego 8, Beaver River 28

Potsdam 8, Watertown 35

Malone 6, Massena 14

Canton 6, O.F.A. 28

General Brown 28, Holland Patent 6

Sandy Creek 8, Cato-Meridian 16

College Football

St. Lawrence 27, Morrisville 14

Girls’ HS Soccer

Indian River 0, Lowville 3

Thousand Islands 3, Belleville Henderson 1

LaFargeville 0, Lyme 7

South Lewis 3, Alexandria 0

Beaver River 7, Sackets Harbor 0

Carthage 0, General Brown 2

Immaculate Heart 2, South Jefferson 3

Sandy Creek 0, Copenhagen 1

Colton Pierrepont 0, Brushton Moira 0

Hermon DeKalb 0, Edwards Knox 4

Hammond 1, Lisbon 3

Parishville Hopkinton 1, Tupper Lake 0

Harrisville 0, Morristown 3

Canton 3, Norwood Norfolk 0

O.F.A. 3, Salmon River 0

Massena 2, Gouverneur 0

Women’s College Soccer

SUNY Cortland 1, Clarkson 2

Girls’ HS Volleyball

Malone 3, Massena 0

Tupper Lake 1, Chateaugay 3

Canton 3, Potsdam 0

Gouverneur 3, Madrid Waddington 0

Girls’ HS Swimming

Canton 118, Potsdam 50

St. Lawrence C. 45, Malone 49

O.F.A. 54, Massena 40

