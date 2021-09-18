Harold L. Petke, 56, of Heuvelton

Harold L. Petke, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Massena Hospital surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Harold L. Petke, age 56, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Massena Hospital surrounded by his family.

Harold was born on August 21, 1965 in West Islip, NY the son of the late Harold A. and Joyce E. (Munkelwitz) Petke. He attended Massena Schools and grew up on the Hull Cross Road. Harold was a “Jack of all trades, master of none”. He loved to farm and help out anyway he could. By trade Harold was a self- employed mechanic. He married Vera Durham on August 20, 2021 at the Presbyterian Church in Heuvelton, NY.

He is survived by his wife Vera, his children; Kristan and Many Champion of Lisbon, NY; Harold and Ashley Petke of VA; Amanda and Billy Perkins of Potsdam, NY: Jennifer of FL: Zacariah Pike of Ogdensburg, Joshua Pike of Heuverlton, and eight grandchildren, his siblings: Debrah and Rick James of Hollywood, FL: Linda and Donald Allen of Virginia Beach, VA; Sabrina and Mike Hickey of Chactaw, OK: Lene Shepard, Norwood, NY; Valentina Petke and Willy Roberson of Winthrop, NY: Candy and Jeff Conroy of OK; and his best friend Jock “Taco” Brault. Harold was also survived by several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was predeceased by a sister in-law

Friends and family are welcome to the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena on Monday September 20, 2021 from 3:00 PM until the time of the remembrance service at 6:00 PM.

Memories, stories and photos and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

