BOMBAY, New York (WWNY) - Leon W. Richards, 93, of Bombay, NY passed away peacefully on Monday September 13, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Leon was born in Massena NY on April 13, 1928. He was the son of Gertrude Narrow Richards and Leon D. Richards and was the oldest of four siblings. He attended school in both Massena and Bombay. On June 24, 1950 he married Rita C. Lalonde at the Nativity Catholic Church in Cornwall, Ontario and was blessed to celebrate 60 wonderful years of marriage before she passed away on February 3, 2011.

Leon is survived by his six loving daughters and knew the love of having sons through his son in laws; Linda (Gerald) McElwain of Bombay, NY; Barbara (Robert) Higman of Langhorne, PA; Julie (Ulysses) West of Lacey, WA; Diane (Douglas) Smoke of Hogansburg, NY ; Sally (Tim Lefevre) Richards of Baldwinsville, NY and Janine (James) Caruso of Oneonta, NY as well as 16 devoted grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren which includes six sets of twins. He is also survived by his brother Ralph Richards of Bombay, NY and his half-sisters Mary McGregor of Phoenix, AZ and Carolee Lawrence of Bronx, NY as well as many nieces and nephews.

Leon was pre-deceased by his sister Goldie and brothers Lloyd and Jerry, his half-brothers Joey Derouchie and Randy Richards and half-sister Sharon Gauthier.

At the age of 16 Leon came to live and work on his Uncle Loren’s dairy farm which he inherited at his passing and continued to run for 45 years. During those years he also worked on the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway, General Motors and ALCOA. He retired from ALCOA in 1990 as a saw operator on PC 3 in department 140. He served as the Town Justice in Bombay for 21 years and then as a Town Councilman for eight years.

He was an active member in the Catholic Church and an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Moose Lodge of Malone. Leon volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program and did so for 15 years.

When he wasn’t outdoors, Leon enjoyed reading, watching his favorite western movies and game shows. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the casino and seeing his many friends.

Leon loved family gatherings and meals. He was very proud when watching his children and grandchildren participating in all their various sporting and school events.

Leon and Rita enjoyed many wonderful vacations and traveled from coast to coast, visiting with their daughters, son in-laws and other family members. Their favorite times included walking on the beach and learning to golf in their 70′s.

Leon loved talking to people and touched the lives of his family, friends and so many others who knew him. He will be dearly missed by all.

Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral services for Leon on Monday, September 27, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Fort Covington, NY from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in Sand Hill Cemetery in North Dickenson, NY immediately following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Leon’s name to Hospice of the North Country, 3909 State Route 11, Malone, NY 12953 & Bombay Fire Department, PO Box 27, Bombay, NY 12914 or a charity of your choice.

