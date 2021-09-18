Advertisement

Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is back, but with some changes

It’s Lowville’s creamiest and cheesiest weekend once again.
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - It’s Lowville’s creamiest and cheesiest weekend once again.

The annual Cream Cheese Festival is back, drawing thousands of dairy enthusiasts to the streets downtown.

The fest was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, and this year there are some changes

One of those changes is having individual cheesecakes from Kraft Heinz, rather than the giant one dished out every year. But the fun is still the same.

The event also had live music at the kickstand main stage. And in between acts, our very own Beth Hall took the microphone, emceeing the event and representing 7 News.

