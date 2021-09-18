Porches were the stage for musicians in Sackets Harbor Saturday

SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Music was in the air and in Sackets Harbor.

It was the village’s third annual Porch Music Fest.

Musicians from the area turned local landmarks into stages for the day, starting with the 10th Mountain Division Band!

In total, more than a dozen bands entertained the folks passing by.

The event is put on by the Sackets Harbor Historical Society.

