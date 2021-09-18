HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Miller Jr., 62, of Heuvelton and formerly of Victor, NY, left this earth to go fishin’ with his Mama on Friday, September 17, 2021, after a hell of a battle with Cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m., a luncheon will follow immediately after the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. www.LaRuePitcher.com

