Ralph Miller Jr., 62, of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Ralph Miller Jr., 62, of Heuvelton and formerly of Victor, NY, left this earth to go fishin’ with his Mama on Friday, September 17, 2021, after a hell of a battle with Cancer.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, October 3rd, 2021 at the Heuvelton Volunteer Fire Department from 12 p.m to 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m., a luncheon will follow immediately after the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home. www.LaRuePitcher.com

