WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

From their Facebook Invite page

Let’s get outside this Saturday, rain or shine, and show our musicians how much we appreciate them! It’s been 2 years since we’ve been able to have Sackets Porch Music Fest! Bring a chair and walk around the village to listen to the great music being played from historic village porches! Support the musicians volunteering to play for you by attending! It all begins at noon with the Fort Drum 10th Mountain Division Bands playing at the Bandstand! Come out to Sackets Porch Music Fest and join the fun! It’s FREE

