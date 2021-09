WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -A cold front will move through the North Country during the day tomorrow. Expect some showers tonight with lows in the 60′s.

Scattered showers are expected on Saturday. Morning highs will be in the low 70′s, with temperatures falling into the 60′s during the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the low 70′s.

