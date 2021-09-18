Advertisement

Skewed Brewing halts production following warehouse fire

A local brewery has to stop production temporarily thanks to a structure fire in its warehouse.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A local brewery has to stop production temporarily thanks to a structure fire in its warehouse.

Skewed Brewing owner Ryan Chaif says there was a fire Wednesday night at the Lowville building.

He says it started when a new piece of equipment ignited, causing everything in that building to have smoke damage.

He says the brewery likely wont be able to produce for months while they replace and repair everything.

