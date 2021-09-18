Thomas S. Holder, 54, of Watertown

Thomas S. Holder, 54, of 539 Bradley St., Watertown, NY, passed away September 14, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thomas S. Holder, 54, of 539 Bradley St., Watertown, NY, passed away September 14, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Tom fought cancer for several years and unfortunately following a brief battle with Covid he lost his life.

He was born on July 1, 1967, in Watertown, NY, son of John Holder Sr. and raised by his grandmother Rose Holder. Tom attended General Brown schools. Following school he held various jobs as a laborer and mechanic in the local area. Tom also worked for Neil Katzman, plowing, doing lawn care and as a mechanic. The last job he held was at Advanced Auto Parts, in Watertown, where he worked up until he retired due to his health.

Tom enjoyed dirt racing, riding motorcycles, hunting and working on race cars.

He married Penny A. Brenon, of Dexter, on October 20, 1990 at the Brownville Methodist Church and the couple resided in Watertown. Penny works for Central Service Bureau in Watertown.

Among his survivors are his wife, Penny A. Holder, Watertown, NY; his son, Jordan S. Holder and his fiancée Nicole Welser, Watertown, NY; two daughters and their husbands, Erica L. (Paul L.) Earley Jr., Ohio, Tiffany R. (Jesse D.) Boudreau, Watertown, NY; five grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Layne, Peyton and Paisley; four step brothers, Tim and Lisa Lobdell, Watertown, NY, Mark and April Holder, TX, Scott and Tammy Lobdell, Sackets Harbor, NY and Chris Holder, Watertown, NY; several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 23rd at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown.

The Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, September 24th at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Brookside Cemetery.

The services have been pushed to the 23rd and 24th of September to make sure all family members and friends have been safely quarantined. The family has asked all family and friends to wear a mask during calling hours and the funeral service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to help with expenses care of Penny Holder.

