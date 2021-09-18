Advertisement

Truck pull in Canton celebrates the United Way of Northern New York

Charitable organization United Way says it has always been “pulling” for North Country...
Charitable organization United Way says it has always been “pulling” for North Country families. Now, North Country families are pulling for it!(wwny)
By Emily Griffin
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charitable organization United Way says it has always been “pulling” for North Country families. Now, North Country families are pulling for it!

The organization hosted a truck pull at SUNY Canton Saturday.

Teams of ten worked to heft a 55 thousand pound Renzi truck twenty yards.

The event celebrates the United Way of Northern New York’s 100th year of serving residents and raised money for the mission.

Miss out on this one? There’s another truck pull at Watertown’s fairgrounds October 2nd.

Gather a team and sign up online.

If you have photos or videos to share, Send it to 7 on our website or mobile app!

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top concert postponed until next year
School illness
St. Lawrence County schools see 200+ COVID cases since classes started
St. Lawrence County Department of Social Services
State review: St. Lawrence County Social Services put children at risk
American, Canadian and Pride flags fly in Clayton in June
In wake of Clayton flag flap, Cape Vincent welcomes River Pride, model Maggie Rizer speaks out
Watertown students wearing masks in class
COVID in local schools: some districts struggle, others doing okay

Latest News

It’s Lowville’s creamiest and cheesiest weekend once again.
Lowville’s Cream Cheese Festival is back, but with some changes
There was a planned emergency at Watertown International Airport.
Emergency crews respond to simulated aircraft accident training exercise
Get the shot, or lose your job. That’s an ultimatum dozens are protesting in the streets of...
Protestors speak out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Watertown Saturday
Traffic advisory
Watertown travelers: expect detours on W Main Street Sunday