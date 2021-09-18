Truck pull in Canton celebrates the United Way of Northern New York

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Charitable organization United Way says it has always been “pulling” for North Country families. Now, North Country families are pulling for it!

The organization hosted a truck pull at SUNY Canton Saturday.

Teams of ten worked to heft a 55 thousand pound Renzi truck twenty yards.

The event celebrates the United Way of Northern New York’s 100th year of serving residents and raised money for the mission.

Miss out on this one? There’s another truck pull at Watertown’s fairgrounds October 2nd.

Gather a team and sign up online.

