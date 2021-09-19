Advertisement

Break out the sunglasses for Sunday

By Kris Hudson
Published: Sep. 18, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few rain showers this morning led to a nice afternoon with lots of sunshine.

An area of high pressure is building in after the passage of a cold front. This will lead to lows tonight in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be a clear day with highs right around 70.

Expect the clear conditions to stay in the forecast until late Monday when a few high clouds start to move in.

High’s Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain chances will come back into the forecast Wednesday and Thursday as another cold front moves through.

High’s the rest of the week will be in 60s with a few passing clouds.

