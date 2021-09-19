Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury

WEST GENESEE, New York (WWNY) - 14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity football team.

On Saturday, Tyler suffered a serious brain injury in the Comets’ game against West Genesee. According to a family member, Christman has bleeding in the frontal cortex of his brain and massive brain swelling. It’s unclear exactly how the injury happened.

“He’s definitely a free-spirited child. And to see him right now needing the prayers that he needs. This boy, he needs them,” said Faith Parks, Tyler’s aunt.

On Sunday, Carthage Central Superintendent Jennifer Premo released a statement saying quote, “The Carthage Central School District community is saddened by the tragic football injury suffered by Tyler Christman. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler and his family. The school district will have support on site at school tomorrow [Monday] to help our students and staff.”

Several schools and organizations put out messages of support on their Facebook pages. From Harrisville Central School to Immaculate Heart Central and the Black River Fire Department. Christman’s aunt says the heartfelt messages are needed.

“We greatly appreciate everyone who has reached out to us, everyone who has given us positive thoughts and shared their prayers,” said Parks.

Faith Parks says Tyler is also an avid racer. He competes at Evans Mills Raceway every Saturday, and he’s good too.

“14-years-old and he’s chasing adults around here, like guys that have been at it quite a while,” said Lee Gill, Owner of Evans Mills Raceway.

“He’s a great kid. He’s just always smiling and he’s fun to be around. Kind of a little jokester,” said Peggy Gill of Evans Mills Raceway.

Lee Gill says he bought the raceway from Tyler’s father Jason in 2018, and the Christman family continues to support the track. Gill says Tyler was supposed to race after the game on Saturday. His trailer, with the family’s name on the side, remains parked in its reserved spot at the raceway. Before the race started on Saturday, other drivers and first responders stood near the finish line during a moment of silence for Tyler.

“As competitive as racing is, we’re all one big family. When one of us suffers, we all suffer. And we all support each other,” said Peggy Gill.

