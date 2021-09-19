Red & Black’s season title and playoff homefield advantage on the line Saturday night

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Empire Football League regular season title and home field advantage throughout the playoffs on the line tonight at the Alex Duffy Fairgrounds as the Watertown Red and Black hosted Syracuse in the regular season finale for both teams.

The Red and Black looking for a big win in front of a big crowd.

On the Red and Black’s first possession, Kalon Jeter hit Alex Machia for a 21 yard gain.

Later in the drive, Kalon Jeter makes it to the pylon for the touchdown to put Watertown in front 7-0.

A turnover sets up another Red and Black score. It’s Jeter again with a touchdown. The pat by Eric Byler is good. Score: 14-0 Red and Black.

Syracuse will turn it over again and it is Connor Brown with the recovery.

That sets up a Keenan Randle touchdown early in the 2nd quarter: 20-0 Watertown.

Later in the 2nd quarter, it was Byler with a 33 yard field goal, expanding the Red and Black lead to 23-0.

Now 23-7 Red and Black, Eric Byler boots a 39 yard field goal as the first half ends. The score: 26-7 Red and Black at the half.

More of the same in the 3rd quarter as it was Keenan Randall with the recovery of a Syracuse fumble.

That sets up a scramble and touchdown pass to DeQuace Jackson. Score: 33-7 Red and Black on top.

Red and Black goes on to beat Syracuse 33-14.

