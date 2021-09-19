Saturday Sports: Gridiron and turf action around the tri-county region

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Some 8 man football action took place Saturday afternoon in Cape Vincent as the Thousand Islands Vikings hosted West Canada Valley.

T.I. opening the home portion of it’s schedule looking to bounce back from a 64-16 week one loss on the road at Morrisville Eaton.

In the 2nd quarter, T.I. was down 24-14 when Jack Ludlow hit Brayden Wiley in stride for the 50 yard touchdown to put the Vikings down by 2. Score: 24-22 West Canada Valley.

On their next possession, West Canada Valley answers when Brayden Shepardson connects with Michael Tubia Jr., who gets 50 yards for the score: 32-22 West Canada Valley. West Canada Valley goes on to win 70-28.

In college football, Sean Tucker scored five touchdowns, the Syracuse defense recorded eight sacks and yielded just 135 total yards and the Orange defeated Albany 62-24.

Tucker scored on runs of 56, 26, 12 and eight yards, and caught a 72-yard screen pass from Garrett Shrader in the first game between the Upstate New York teams.

On the soccer field, a boys’ Frontier League contest at Watertown High School as the Cyclones hosted General Brown.

In the 2nd half, the Cyclones were up 1-0 when Seth Johnson gets loose in the box and dents the back of the net: final score 2-0 Watertown.

Another boys’ Frontier League contest Saturday morning in Belleville, as the undefeated panthers hosted I.H.C.

It was a battle of the goalies early on as I.H.C. netminder Austin Purdl makes the stop.

Back the other way, it’s Panthers goalie Jeremy McGrath with the save.

McGrath stopped all 9 shots he faced and Kyle Moyer and Brayden Richmond would score as the Panthers blank I.H.C. 2-0.

In Girls’ non-league soccer from Watertown High School, the Lady Cyclones met Central Square.

The game was scoreless in the 1st half when Tatum Overton tickles twine, putting Watertown on top 1-0.

On the college soccer field, St. Lawrence hosted SUNY Potsdam in men’s action.

It was scoreless with under 5 minutes left in the game when Robert Reynolds finds the mark to put the Saints on top 1-0. St. Lawrence blanks SUNY Potsdam.

Saturday Sports Scores

8 Man Football

West Canada Valley 70, Thousand Islands 28

Morrisville Eaton 52, South Lewis 14

Bishop Grimes 20, Tupper Lake 8

Section 3 Football

Cazenovia 38, Lowville 12

Boys’ HS Soccer

Belleville Henderson 2, I.H.C. 0

Watertown 2, General Brown 0

Copenhagen 1, Beaver River 0

Lowville 1, Holland Patent 0

O.F.A. 10, Malone 3

Harrisville 1, Edwards Knox 0

AuSable Valley 3, Chateaugay 1

Massena 3, Parishville Hopkinton 0

Lisbon 3, St. Lawrence C. 0

Lyme 3, South Lewis 0

Girls’ HS Soccer

Watertown 5, Central Square 1

Lake George 6, St. Lawrence C. 2

Men’s Soccer

St. Lawrence 1, SUNY Potsdam 0

SUNY Canton 2, SUNY Cobleskill 1

Clarkson 2, New England College 0

Women’s Soccer

R.P.I. 1, St. Lawrence 1

College Volleyball

Clarkson 1, Scranton 3

Clarkson 3, Stockton 1

SUNY Oswego 3, SUNY Canton 0

Elmira 3, SUNY Canton 0

St. John Fisher 3, SUNY Potsdam 0

Utica 2, SUNY Potsdam 3

St. Lawrence 3, Utica 1

St. Lawrence 3, Elmira 0

