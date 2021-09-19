Advertisement

Shirley Casler, 75, of Glenfield

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Shirley Casler, 75, of Patterson Road, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home, while...
Shirley Casler, 75, of Patterson Road, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home, while under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.(Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Casler, 75, of Patterson Road, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home, while under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Brantingham Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Lewis County General Hospital, Fund for Hope, 7785 North State Street Lowville NY 13367.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Jeffrey and his wife Laurie Kriwox of Greig; Holly Jo and her husband Robert Plemons of Greig, a grandson, Joseph; a granddaughter, Olivia; a great granddaughter, Mia Grace Makuch; siblings, David and his wife Darlene Casler of Syracuse; Michael John Casler of Syracuse; Dames William Casler of Syracuse; Louise and her husband Gary of Ilion; Barbara Jean Cook of Syracuse; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by siblings, Joyce Marie Migdal, Linda Jane Flett, Brenda Lee Doxtator, Harold Ivan Casler, Frank James Casler and Joseph Earl Casler.

Shirley was born on December 10, 1945 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Royal Frank and Laura Catherine Lanno Casler and attended Lowville Academy. She worked at Brantingham Golf Club until her retirement. Shirley enjoyed flower gardening. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed taking bus trips. Most of all, Shirley cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and her two dogs, Lili & Coco.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Dead
The Empire Football League regular season title and home field advantage throughout the...
Red & Black’s season title and playoff homefield advantage on the line Saturday night
Violent Crimes Unit takes over the death case of Firefighter Peyton Morse
Red & Black’s season title and playoff homefield advantage on the line Saturday night

Obituaries

WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter
Violent Crimes Unit takes over the death case of Firefighter Peyton Morse
Some 8 man football action took place Saturday afternoon in Cape Vincent as the Thousand...
Saturday Sports: Gridiron and turf action around the tri-county region
Saturday Sports: Gridiron and turf action around the tri-county region
The village of Cape Vincent brought back it’s annual Oktoberfest celebration, canceled last...
Cape Vincent’s Oktoberfest returns with much rejoice
Porches were the stage for musicians in Sackets Harbor Saturday
Protestors speak out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Watertown Saturday