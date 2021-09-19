Shirley Casler, 75, of Glenfield

Shirley Casler, 75, of Patterson Road, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home, while under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Casler, 75, of Patterson Road, died Saturday, September 18, 2021 at her home, while under the care of her loving family and Lewis County Hospice.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Brantingham Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Shirley’s memory to Lewis County General Hospital, Fund for Hope, 7785 North State Street Lowville NY 13367.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Jeffrey and his wife Laurie Kriwox of Greig; Holly Jo and her husband Robert Plemons of Greig, a grandson, Joseph; a granddaughter, Olivia; a great granddaughter, Mia Grace Makuch; siblings, David and his wife Darlene Casler of Syracuse; Michael John Casler of Syracuse; Dames William Casler of Syracuse; Louise and her husband Gary of Ilion; Barbara Jean Cook of Syracuse; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by siblings, Joyce Marie Migdal, Linda Jane Flett, Brenda Lee Doxtator, Harold Ivan Casler, Frank James Casler and Joseph Earl Casler.

Shirley was born on December 10, 1945 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Royal Frank and Laura Catherine Lanno Casler and attended Lowville Academy. She worked at Brantingham Golf Club until her retirement. Shirley enjoyed flower gardening. She was an avid golfer and enjoyed taking bus trips. Most of all, Shirley cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and her two dogs, Lili & Coco.

