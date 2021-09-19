Theresa fundraiser collecting cash for Christmas gifts

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Christmas is three months away but one woman has already committed on giving back during the holiday season.

Gini Kellock of the Ridgeway Foundation wants to give gifts to special needs kids across the north country this year. On Sunday, vendors from Mary Kay cosmetics sold products to help raise money.

All of the funds will go towards the cause. Kellock said she was inspired from the time she worked as a monitor on a bus for special needs kids.

“The bus driver and I went together and made sure each one of the kids got a Christmas gift,” Kellock said. “And I said, it’s just not fair to send them home for the holidays without a little gift.”

Kellock said she has contacts throughout the community giving her a list of kids. Her goal is to give them a gift they want for Christmas.

