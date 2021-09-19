Three 10th Mountain Division Soldiers Dead

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.

Officials say all three are isolated an unconnected suspected self-harm incidents, all taking place over the last three days. No names or other details of the soldiers have been released at this time.

Major General Milford Beagle, Jr., the division’s commander, addressed his troops in a statement, asking them to keep the families of the three soldiers in mind.

”In trying times like these, it is incumbent upon us all to reach out to your battle buddy. Make sure they are O.K...If you have problems, challenges, or issues there is help available from this chain of command all the way down, to help you get the resources you need. Do not suffer in silence,” Beagle Jr., added.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

