Violent Crimes Unit takes over the death case of Firefighter Peyton Morse

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The death investigation of Watertown Firefighter Peyton Morse is now in the hands of the state’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Sources tell 7 News the unit, formerly known as the Major Crimes Unit, recently took over the case from the State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Its the first real movement in the case since Morse died after a March 3rd training incident at the State Fire Academy in Montour Falls.

After an autopsy report, a coroner said Morse’s cause of death was an anoxic brain injury, cardiac arrest, and consequence of physical exertion from the use of a breathing apparatus during the training exercise.

The fire academy has been questioned for pushing firefighters too hard in the past, and even had a formal letter of concern submitted against them in March 2020 by a Rochester area fire department.

In past interviews with Morse’s parents, David and Stacy Morse have pressed for a fair and thorough investigation into the death of their son. They are critical that they’ve heard nothing from State Police or the fire academy since the incident happened.

The Morse’s couldn’t be reached for comment as of this posting.

We will update this story as further information about this case becomes available.

The investigation has already been in the hands of a private investigator, State Police, and a federal agency within the State Department of Labor.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.