Border crossing restrictions extended through October 21

U.S.-Canada border
U.S.-Canada border(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - The U.S. ban on nonessential travel from Canada has been extended another month.

The Canadian Press reports that the restrictions will remain in place through October 21.

The decision also affects travelers from Mexico.

In the meantime, the Biden Administration has announced it’s easing foreign travel restrictions to the U.S. beginning in November. It would allow foreigners to enter the country by air travel with proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test.

It’s not clear how the land border crossings will be affected.

Canada has allowed fully vaccinated visitors from the U.S. since August 9. Border restrictions have been in place since March 2020 and renewed each month since.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik quickly criticized the extension, saying that the president has no clear plan for opening the northern border.

“It’s past time for this administration to do its job, so members of the North Country can be reunited with their families, tourism can resume, and small businesses no longer have to suffer from this administration’s failure,” Stefanik said in a statement. “This prolonged closure has been devastating for our region, and New York deserves better.”

