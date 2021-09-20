Child dies in agricultural accident

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - A 5-year-old is dead after a farming accident in Lewis County over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies say that a person was backing up a skid-steer on East Road in Turin early Sunday morning and didn’t see a 5-year-old boy who approached the machine from behind.

The skid-steer’s rear tire struck the child. The operator got off the machine, called 911, and administered first aid.

The boy died later at Lewis County General Hospital.

Names of the victim and the operator are being withheld until deputies notify next of kin.

