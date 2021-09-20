Crisp morning, warm afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It will be a fall-like morning and a summer-like afternoon.

The day started out cool and crisp. Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s.

By afternoon, though, it will feel as if we’re hanging on to the last days of summer.

It will be sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It won’t be as cool tonight as last night. Lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s.

Fall starts officially Wednesday afternoon. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

Showers are likely on Thursday, the first full day of fall. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

It will be mostly sunny and 70 on Saturday.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 60s.

