Donald E. Smith, of Adams

ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Donald E. Smith passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, September 19, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Don was born February 16, 1936, in Peekskill, NY; the second child born to Harold and Vivian Smith.

He was a member of Local Teamsters 445 for several years and was Shop Steward for Allen Coal Company in Nelsonville, NY. Once retired from the Teamsters, Don owned and operated Don Smith Landscaping.

Donald is survived by his children; Edward (Kathy) Smith of Petersburg, NY; Donna (Joe) Hicks of Conway, SC; Patricia (Leonardo) Ingles of Beacon, NY; Matthew (Lydia) Smith of Adams, NY; a brother John (Millie) Smith of Sheffield, MA. Don is also survived by his grandchildren; Jennifer Smith Yerdon of Pownal, VT; Laura Smith of Hoosick Falls, NY; Alicia and Ernesto Soto of Beacon, NY; and Jason Smith of Conway, SC as well as several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his 4-legged companion Sally. Don also leaves behind his wife, Geraldine with whom he was separated but continued to visit.

He was predeceased by his parents; a son William (Billy) Smith; two grandsons Robert and Peter Smith; a brother Richard Smith and two sisters Carol Lahey and Dorothy Turner.

Don enjoyed deer hunting as well as fishing and duck hunting on the Hudson River. In his retirement years he still enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as raising beef cattle on his farm in Adams, NY.

There will be no viewing or services as per Don’s wishes.

