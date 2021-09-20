Advertisement

‘Every life is worth living,’ says General Beagle after suicides of 3 Fort Drum soldiers

Since losing 3 soldiers in the last week in separate incidents, Fort Drum's command team put...
Since losing 3 soldiers in the last week in separate incidents, Fort Drum's command team put out a message online.
By Jeff Cole
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Over the weekend, Fort Drum reported that 3 soldiers died of suicide in unrelated incidents.

That has been a worry on post: watching recently returning soldiers, as well as veterans of the Afghanistan war, because some may have a hard time coping with what they’re seeing happening in Afghanistan after the U.S. pulled out - ending the 20 year war.

Since losing 3 soldiers in the last week in separate incidents, Fort Drum’s command team put out a message online.

“Every life is worth living,” said 10th Mountain Division commander Major General Milford Beagle Jr. “We need all of our team to be effective and do what we need to do for our country. If you have problems, there’s help there from this chain of command all the way down. We’re here to get you the resources you need.”

General Beagle goes on to say to check on your soldier, your friend, your neighbor, your battle buddy.

Here’s one resource that’s important to know: the Veterans Crisis Line. It’s 1-800-273-8255. When you connect, press 1. You can also text 838255. The free support is confidential and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

