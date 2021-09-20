Fall Juried Art Show Calls for Entries

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

North Country Arts Council is excited to announce the call for art entries for its 73rd Annual North Country Arts Council Juried Fall Art Show. The exhibit will feature the best works of artisans from the North Country and beyond in a variety of categories.

Information on how to enter can be found at http://ow.ly/wqfY50GcHDc

Deadline to apply is October 8, 2021 Contact the fall art show coordinators Mel Eatherington and Dana Kelly Gillan at fallartshow@nnyart.org for questions about the show.

