Georgiabel “Jo” June (Reed) Moore, 95, of Lorraine

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LORRAINE, New York (WWNY) - Georgiabel “Jo” June (Reed) Moore passed away September 19, 2021. She was 95 years old.

Georgiabel was born in Adams on August 16, 1926. She graduated from Adams High School in 1944 and married her high school sweetheart Howard “Dean” Moore on March 20, 1945.

Georgiabel is survived by her children; Daniel Edward, Dolores Ann (Dan) Stead and Mary Kathleen (EC) Barden. Jo is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her husband Dean on March 12, 2018, and son David Bruce on March 19, 1989.

The Moore family lived in Adams for several years then moved to Minoa in 1955. When Dean retired from carpentry in 1987, they returned to the family home in Lorraine, NY.

Jo was an active member of the Minoa and Lorraine Methodist Churches. She sang and directed choir at both churches. She enjoyed gardening, canoeing, square-dancing, cross-country skiing and traveling across the country from the east coast to the west to visit family.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com

