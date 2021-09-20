James B. “Jimmy” Jones, 74, formerly of Gouverneur

James B. “Jimmy” Jones, age 74, of Florida and formerly of Gouverneur, NY, was called home on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Melbourne, Florida, where he had been battling Alzheimer’s and passed away peacefully. (Source: Funeral Home)

MELBOURNE, Florida (WWNY) - James B. “Jimmy” Jones, age 74, of Florida and formerly of Gouverneur, NY, was called home on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Melbourne, Florida, where he had been battling Alzheimer’s and passed away peacefully. A private family memorial will be held at a later date in the Gouverneur area. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Jim was born on November 6, 1946, in Gouveneur, New York, the fourth of seven children. He was predeceased by his parents, Earl Byron and Marjorie Jones, his son, Donald Wayne Jones, and sister-in-law, Mary Jane Jones. Jim is survived by his son, James A. Jones and wife, Lisa, beloved granddaughters, Jaimie, Juliana, and Jemma, and his ex-wife, Jane M. Jones, all of Syracuse, New York. He is also survived by his siblings, Richard Jones of Gouverner, New York, William Jones and his wife, Mary Constance, of Pennsylvania, Thomas Jones and his wife, Joy, of Nevada, John Jones and his wife, Judy, of New Hampshire, Jennifer Jones of Georgia, and Liz-Ann Collins and her husband, James, of California; an aunt, Betty Jane Lee of Florida; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Jim entered the United States Air Force after high school and was honorably discharged in 1970. He worked as a diesel mechanic for many years in both Syracuse, New York and West Palm Beach, Florida before retiring in 2007. Jim was a longtime member of the American Legion, Eagles and Loyal Order of the Moose. He loved to golf, travel with friends to NASCAR and Las Vegas. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family. He had a huge heart and was loyal to his family and friends. Jim donated generously to many charities. Jim will be missed terribly by his loving family and all who knew and loved him.

Donations may be made in Jimmy’s memory to St. Judes 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105 or to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.