James “Jim” Earl Cole, 71, of Edwards

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EDWARDS, New York (WWNY) - James “Jim” Earl Cole, age 71, of Edwards, passed away on September 19, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Edwards.

James was born on June 26, 1950 in Gouverneur to the late Chester and Jean (Goodnough) Cole. Following his father’s footsteps, he had worked for the St. Lawrence County Highway Department for a couple of summers and operated the Cole Family Farm as a fifth-generation dairy farmer in Edwards his whole life. In his free time Jim enjoyed hunting. He moved to RiverLedge Nursing Home in 2016 and then Maplewood earlier this year.

His survivors include his sisters, Marilyn Cole Law of Tonawanda and Rosalie Cole Munger of Fowler, and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents and a sister, Gloria Cole.

Donations in Mr. Cole’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202 or www. https://donations.diabetes.org. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

