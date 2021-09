CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - An event is planned for Monday evening in support of 14-year-old Tyler Christman, the Carthage High School freshman who suffered a serious brain injury during a junior varsity football game.

At 7 p.m., a “Light It Up Red” event will be held at Carthage Park.

All are welcome to attend.

