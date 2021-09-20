Advertisement

Lynn R. Burke, 74, of Carthage

Published: Sep. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Lynn R. Burke, 74, of 34308 Jackson II Rd, Carthage, died Saturday morning, September 18,2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse from complications following a heart attack on September 1st.

Lynn was born on October 8,1946 in Watertown, son of the late Gordon and Dorothy (Houghton) Burke. He married the former Karen S. Ward on August 22,1964 in Carthage. Lynn was an owner-operator for Stroehmann Bakeries for many years and then was a route salesman for Reinmann Wholesale of Watertown until his retirement.

Lynn was an avid golfer and bowler. A longtime member of the Watertown Golf Club, he is responsible for starting the Men’s Thursday night league where he currently was still in charge. He was a member of the bowling 700 Club of Watertown and will be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the next week.

He is survived by his wife: Karen S. Burke of Carthage, one son: Eric L. Burke of Brantingham; three granddaughters, Kelsea Hansel-Burke of Carthage, Ashley Burke of Watertown and Kierstin Nuffer of Liverpool; two great granddaughters, Avery and Aubrey McIntyre, one sister: Ann Burge of Alaska and three brothers: Gene Burke of Carthage, Tom Burke of Rome and John Burke of Las Vegas, Nevada and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his son, Brian A. Burke who died on May 2, 2017, two brothers, Mike and Gary Burke and a sister, Patty Burke.

There will be a “Celebtration of Life” gathering at the Watertown Golf Club on Sunday, September 26th from 1-3pm. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.

To leave a condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

