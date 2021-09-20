Machine fire takes toll on Lowville brewery

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - After a machine caught fire, a Lowville brewery is expected to be out of production for at least 2 months.

“The first thing I noticed was all the electronic smelling smoke when I walked in, and I saw a pile of ashes on the floor from the machine,” said Ryan Chaif, owner, Skewed Brewing.

It was a wake-up call on Wednesday morning for Chaif. A brand new machine worth thousands of dollars caught fire overnight.

“It happened sometime between when we left at 5 o’clock at night and when we got in a 8 or 8:30 in the morning,” he said.

Chaif says the machine is typically what makes the magic happen.

“Flat beer goes in one side and it comes out the other side carbonated. It’s what gives the fizz to your favorite beer,” he said.

Beers and seltzers in the refrigerator are the only ones left.

“We expect it to take around 6, 8 weeks. Maybe more, hopefully not. But it’s put a halt on production,” said Chaif.

One may look at some of the damage and think it’s not bad; just a piece of equipment caught fire. But when you mix lingering smoke toxins with brewing a beer, it gets messy.

“All of the product that was in tank that was going to replace that is no longer usable,” said Chaif.

It’s a big blow for business directly after COVID. But, Chaif says to be patient and be prepared to drink lots of skewed and brewed beverages when production starts back up.

“Hopefully the community can come together and give us a hand when we reopen to consume some beer,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.