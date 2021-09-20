No over-the-air Fox28 & MeTV signals Monday afternoon

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If your favorite MeTV or Fox28 show is off the air Monday afternoon, we apologize for the inconvenience.

We’re replacing the transmitter for those two stations, so they could be off the air for as much as four hours, starting around 12:30 p.m.

It won’t affect our Spectrum viewers, but it will affect those who get our signal over the airwaves on 28.1 and 28.2.

Dish and DirecTV viewers may also be affected.

