Parishville-Hopkinton moves to all remote learning

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Parishville-Hopkinton is the first school district in St. Lawrence County to go to all remote learning because of COVID-19.

It’s intended to last for one week.

“I’m a little crestfallen that we were the first to fall this year. It does create a hardship for a number of families,” said

William Collins, district superintendent.

It’s not because of the number of cases. There’s only about 9.

It’s because bus driver cases and quarantines mean there’s no way to transport the student body. Sports are still a go.

“Bus drivers is a nationwide crisis. But it has been our Achilles heel here for a number of years,” said Collins.

Most school officials have vowed to keep instruction in-person for students who can remain in school. It looks like staff shortages will be the main driver of going to remote learning.

Is Parishville-Hopkinton just a blip on the screen or is it a harbinger of things to come at other schools?

Since September 1, county public health has tracked 261 COVID-19 cases in schools. A big difference this year is the number of fully-vaccinated students and staff.

Even if they have close contact with an infected person in school, they don’t have to quarantine if they don’t have symptoms.

“One of the reasons we’re really trying to push vaccinations in that school-age population and the teachers is because we want kids to have as normal of a school year as they can and to play sports. The best way to do that right now is to get vaccinated,” said Jolene Munger, St. Lawrence County interim health director:

County health stats show school-age children old enough to get the vaccine are doing so at rates similar to those for adults.

