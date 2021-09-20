Advertisement

People wear red to show support for injured Carthage football player

It didn't matter which school district you walked into Monday, virtually everybody was wearing...
It didn't matter which school district you walked into Monday, virtually everybody was wearing red, the Carthage High School colors.(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People from all over the north country are showing their support for Tyler Christman and his family. Tyler is the Carthage football player who suffered a serious brain injury in a football game over the weekend.

It didn’t matter which school district you walked into Monday - virtually everybody was wearing red, the Carthage High School colors.

“There is a sea of red in the hallways for sure. You can definitely see the support,” said Carrie Smith, principal, Indian River Intermediate School.

Students at Indian River Intermediate School wore red Monday to support Christman.

“We just wanted to show our neighbors at Carthage - the Comets - that we we’re supporting them and have our thoughts and prayers with Tyler and his family during this most difficult time,” said Smith.

For Resource Consultant teacher Barb Rogers, it hits a close to home. She has two kids in the Carthage school system.

“The buses were coming in; every driver had a red shirt on. All the staff that were out for drop-off had red on. Ironically, I had to drop my dog off at the vet, which is right across the road. The tech had a red scrub top on,” said Barb Rogers, resource consultant teacher, Indian River Intermediate School.

Dozens of students at Thousand Islands High School wore red on Monday, too. South Jefferson High School displayed words of encouragement on its video board. And there was a special tribute during the Copenhagen-Lyme girls soccer game: red socks on the field.

Some Carthage Area Hospital staff members wore red.

“The employees wanted to do it. This is kind of orchestrated on their own. This is an opportunity to show our support,” said Taylour Scanlin, director of marketing, Carthage Area Hospital.

Plenty of people also took to social media to show off their red.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top concert postponed until next year
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter
Violent Crimes Unit takes over the death case of Firefighter Peyton Morse

Latest News

Watertown city council live
Watch Watertown city council live
After a machine caught fire, a Lowville brewery is expected to be out of production for at...
Machine fire takes toll on Lowville brewery
A name has been chosen for the parish that links three of Watertown’s four Catholic churches.
Watertown Catholic parishes to be called Blessed Sacrament
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family