People wear red to show support for injured Carthage football player

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People from all over the north country are showing their support for Tyler Christman and his family. Tyler is the Carthage football player who suffered a serious brain injury in a football game over the weekend.

It didn’t matter which school district you walked into Monday - virtually everybody was wearing red, the Carthage High School colors.

“There is a sea of red in the hallways for sure. You can definitely see the support,” said Carrie Smith, principal, Indian River Intermediate School.

Students at Indian River Intermediate School wore red Monday to support Christman.

“We just wanted to show our neighbors at Carthage - the Comets - that we we’re supporting them and have our thoughts and prayers with Tyler and his family during this most difficult time,” said Smith.

For Resource Consultant teacher Barb Rogers, it hits a close to home. She has two kids in the Carthage school system.

“The buses were coming in; every driver had a red shirt on. All the staff that were out for drop-off had red on. Ironically, I had to drop my dog off at the vet, which is right across the road. The tech had a red scrub top on,” said Barb Rogers, resource consultant teacher, Indian River Intermediate School.

Dozens of students at Thousand Islands High School wore red on Monday, too. South Jefferson High School displayed words of encouragement on its video board. And there was a special tribute during the Copenhagen-Lyme girls soccer game: red socks on the field.

Some Carthage Area Hospital staff members wore red.

“The employees wanted to do it. This is kind of orchestrated on their own. This is an opportunity to show our support,” said Taylour Scanlin, director of marketing, Carthage Area Hospital.

Plenty of people also took to social media to show off their red.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.