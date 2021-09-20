September Studio Tour Continues in SLC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

SLC Arts Ends 34th Annual Artists’ Studio Tour on September 25th and 26th in Northeastern St Lawrence County

The 34th annual Artists’ Studio Tour is getting a makeover this year. Over three weekends throughout the month of September, Artists’ Studio Tour will be held in a different region of the county. There will be artwork sold from a multitude of artistic mediums. Artists’ Studio Tour provides patrons with the opportunity to enter an artists studio to get an inside glimpse on the process of their work, ask questions, and see the artwork first hand to purchase on site.

To see the full list of artists, locations, and a Google map, visit https://slcartscouncil.org/studiotour.

This event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. Masks are required in all studios regardless of vaccination status as you enter the artists’ home and studio space. We encourage all to abide by these rules as respect to the artists’ by keeping them safe.

For Saturday, September 25th, you can find us stationed at the Chamber of Commerce’s Event at the Power & Equipment Museum in Madrid. We will be selling merchandise for the North Country Arts Festival and providing information about the festival. Check us out while you are visiting the studios in the area.

Participating artists on September 25th and 26th are:

- AJ Murray

- Beverely Patchin

- Becky Harblin

- Kathy Montan, Foothills Farm

- Carol Backus, Waddington Marketplace

- Robin Wolpin, The Third Wheel Pottery Studio

- Sharon H.J. Cheng, Contemporary Visual Arts

- Catherine LaPointe Vollmer, Lionheart Graphics

- Virginia Burnett, Goblins’ Market

