Tri-county region sees 3 new COVID deaths, 326 infections

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Three more people in St. Lawrence County have died from COVID-19 since Public Health issued its most recent report last Friday.

The death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 115.

Officials also said there were 169 new COVID infections between Saturday and Monday.

There are 22 people hospitalized with the virus.

Jefferson County had 106 new cases since Saturday and no new deaths. Ten people are being treated for COVID in the hospital.

Lewis County reported 51 new infections. Eleven people are in the hospital.

