Watertown Catholic parishes to be called Blessed Sacrament

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A name has been chosen for the parish that links three of Watertown’s four Catholic churches.

“The Blessed Sacrament Parish” is the umbrella name for St. Anthony’s, St. Patrick’s and Holy Family churches.

The name was chosen from four options submitted to parishioners earlier this month.

The merger of the three parishes was first announced in 2016 - a move to help combat an ongoing priest shortage.

“What the three churches have most in common would be our belief in regard to the Holy Eucharist, so the Blessed Sacrament really typifies that,” said Father John Demo, pastor of the churches.

He says it will be several months before the new parish name is official.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.