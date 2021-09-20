Woman accused of stealing from nursing home
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A Massena woman is accused of burglarizing a nursing home she used to work for.
State police say 29-year-old Narissa Joubert allegedly stole property when she unlawfully entered the Highland Nursing Home in Massena on September 13.
She was charged Sunday with second-degree burglary.
Joubert was arraigned in Massena town court and released under probation supervision.
