Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on help for hospitals, Clayton flag policy & boy’s hair donation

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she will send help if the state’s vaccination mandate for health care workers leads to staff shortages at hospitals, including the one in Lewis County, which is already set to stop delivering babies:

It’s great the governor is stepping up with state resources to assist the hospital in providing services that the citizens of Lewis County deserve.

David Harris

Where are they going to find these mystical resources? Pull from other SHORT-STAFFED HOSPITALS?  

Erica Lamoreaux

Clayton lawmakers stand behind their policy that allows only American flags and those of other nations to fly on village flag poles. This comes after pushback from the LGBTQ community, which raised a pride flag on Clayton’s official flag pole this summer:

Bunch of homophobes who don’t deserve their position.

R Nicholas Starr

Good for them. Every “special” group shouldn’t have their flags flying.

Jeana Davis Weston

Now a whole group of people won’t be spending their money in Clayton!

Sheri Miller

The American flag is already up there. Isn’t that flag a representation of the entire country?

Scott Filippi

An 8-year-old Watson boy donated his hair to kids who have alopecia:

Kudos to this little man.

Debbie Smith

What an awesome young boy!

Penny Wilson

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Dusty Hill and Billy Gibbons from U.S rock band ZZ Top perform at the Glastonbury music...
ZZ Top concert postponed until next year
WWNY Peyton Morse, fallen firefighter
Violent Crimes Unit takes over the death case of Firefighter Peyton Morse
Get the shot, or lose your job. That’s an ultimatum dozens are protesting in the streets of...
Protestors speak out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Watertown Saturday

Latest News

Since losing 3 soldiers in the last week in separate incidents, Fort Drum's command team put...
‘Every life is worth living,’ says General Beagle after suicides of 3 Fort Drum soldiers
Water restrictions lifted in Lowville
U.S.-Canada border
Border crossing restrictions extended through October 21
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident