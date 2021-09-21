Betty J. Martin, 89, of Black River

Betty J. Martin, 89, of County Route 144, Black River, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

BLACK RIVER, New York (WWNY) - Betty J. Martin, 89, of County Route 144, Black River, died Monday, September 20, 2021 at Samaritan Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 23, 2021 in Black River Cemetery, with Pastor Erik Svereika officiating. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 511 State Street, Carthage, NY 13619. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

She is survived by a son and his wife, James and Debbie Martin of Saratoga Springs, NY; a daughter and her husband, Cathy and Harold Brown of Black River; three grandchildren, Matt Martin, Brad Martin, and Natalie Brown Bruce; a great-granddaughter, Alexandra Brown Bruce; a brother, Thomas King of Carthage; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, David; two brothers, Herbert Cross; and Jerry King, who died in infancy; and three sisters, Elaine Hubbard; Linda Doney; and Sharon King, who died in infancy.

Betty was born on April 28, 1932 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Clinton H. Cross and Ethel Rohde King. She attended school at Felts Mills and Black River. On December 19, 1950, she married David L. Martin at the Church of Christ in Felts Mills, NY, with Rev. Thomas Chapman officiating. Mr. Martin died on May 5, 2015. Mrs. Martin raised her family. Together with her husband, the couple served as custodians for Parkside Bible Church in Watertown for 26 years, and also were custodians at the First Methodist Church in Carthage and for the First Baptist Church of Carthage for many years.

Mrs. Martin was a member of First Baptist Church, Carthage, where she was also a member of the Women’s Council. Betty enjoyed reading and flower gardening.

Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.