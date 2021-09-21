Cannabis dispensaries petition tossed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A last-ditch effort to get marijuana dispensaries legalized in the city of Watertown is shot down.

Voter registration is mostly to blame.

Nearly 250 signatures were invalidated on a petition that would have let the public vote next year on allowing cannabis shops in the city.

Of the 736 names were on the petition, 245 were invalidated, That puts the petition about 100 signatures short of the 593 needed to get a referendum on the 2022 ballot.

City Clerk Ann Saunders says 162 of the signatures were from people who are not registered to vote and 18 were not registered in the 2020 general election.

Forty-nine are not city residents, 12 had invalid witness signatures, one was a duplicate, and three names were illegible.

City officials say under New York law those reasons invalidate those signatures.

“This was the state’s rules, not the city of Watertown’s rules and requirements,” Mayor Jeff Smith said at a city council meeting Monday night. “The fact of the matter, the biggest one is, 162 people are not even registered to vote. Not even registered to vote.”

Saunders says the petitioners could still challenge the invalidated signatures in state supreme court.

