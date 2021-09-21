Chandler Dolan, 4, of Lyons Falls

Chandler Dolan, age 4, passed away on Sunday, September 19th, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

LYONS FALLS, New York (WWNY) - Chandler Dolan, age 4, passed away on Sunday, September 19th, 2021.

Chandler was born on September 29th, 2016 to Megan and Christopher Dolan at Faxton St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica, NY. Chandler had just started his kindergarten year of school at South Lewis Central School, where his mother is a teacher. To those that knew him, Chan the Man” displayed a zest for life every day. He spent his days having fun, playing games with his adored sister Amelia (who he looked up to above all), and bringing a smile to every person he came in contact with. His favorite activities included sneaking extra cookies at Grandma Fran’s, having sleepovers with Nanny and Grandpa Joe, hanging out at the Pioneer Cafe with Mom-Mom eating her pancakes (his favorite food) and playing in the barn with Grandpa Gary and all the animals.

For one so young, Chandler had a personality that was larger than life. Chandler loved drawing, Star Wars, barnyard animals, and especially dinosaurs. He loved playing with his dogs Ella and Marley, and playing games with his many cousins who were his frequent companions.

Few people can inspire so much joy and laughter just by entering a room, but Chandler had that spark of life that was undeniable. His presence will be forever missed by all who knew him. Chandler is survived by his parents, Megan and Christopher; his sister Amelia; his grandparents, Joe and Norma Nellenback, Donald Dolan, and Diane Gaylord and Daniel Reed, and Gary Gaylord; his Great grandmothers, Frances Gaylord and Mary Wilkinson; his aunts and uncles include Dean Gaylord, Quintin Smith, and Katie and Marc Essenlohr on his mother’s side, and on his father’s side, Andy Dolan, Melissa and Clint Carpenter, Mike and Jodi Dolan, Joey and Carrie Dolan, and Jeff Dolan and Barb Grant; and numerous cousins.

All of the overwhelming kindness and support the community has shown is greatly appreciated. At this time, however, the Dolan family is asking everyone to please give them some privacy to grieve at this very difficult time.

Calling hours are from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. The funeral service will be private with Rev. Scott Belina, Pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville officiating. Burial will be in Turin Cemetery. In lieu of food and flowers contributions may be made in Chandler’s memory to an account for a future memorial scholarship. Please make checks payable to Gary Gaylord and put Chandler J. Do-

lan in the memo and mail to Community Bank, 4116 Center Street, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.

