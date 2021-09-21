Advertisement

Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge underway

By 7 News Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students in seventh and eighth grade can express what “community” means to them and win money for an area organization.

Mary Perrine from the Northern New York Community Foundation explained what the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is about.

Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Students can submit essays on the meaning of community and choose an organization that best exemplifies their idea of the concept.

The foundation will give $500 to each organization chosen by the 20 winners.

The deadline to enter is Friday, November 19.

You can find out more at nnycf.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family
Police lights
Woman accused of stealing from nursing home

Latest News

Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash kills Madrid man
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Injured Carthage football player Tyler Christman has died, family members say
After a handoff from Gouverneur quarterback Connor Wood, Kyle Savage make a 35-yard run to the...
Highlights & scores: football in St. Lawrence County, girls’ soccer at South Jeff
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
It’s the last full day of summer