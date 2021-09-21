Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge underway

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Students in seventh and eighth grade can express what “community” means to them and win money for an area organization.

Mary Perrine from the Northern New York Community Foundation explained what the Community Spirit Youth Giving Challenge is about.

Students can submit essays on the meaning of community and choose an organization that best exemplifies their idea of the concept.

The foundation will give $500 to each organization chosen by the 20 winners.

The deadline to enter is Friday, November 19.

You can find out more at nnycf.org.

