Condemned Watertown rooming house for sale

For sale sign at 661 Factory Street in Watertown.
For sale sign at 661 Factory Street in Watertown.(Source: WWNY)
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A rooming house in Watertown that was condemned, leaving dozens of people homeless, is for sale.

The sale price for 661 Factory Street is listed as $599,000.

The building’s owner, Linda Mercer, declined comment Tuesday morning.

The city’s code enforcement office condemned the building in early August, after discovering the fire alarm system wasn’t working.

The building had other problems as well - code enforcement said it was infested with bedbugs and cockroaches, and there are plumbing and electrical hazards.

As a result of the building being condemned, about 40 tenants were forced out. Many of them ended up living in a temporary ‘tent city’ near 661 Factory, during a scorching hot summer week.

The building is on the market for $599,000, although it is assessed for $208,200. According to the listing ad for 661 Factory, it contains 35 units and “was previously generating over 200k per year in annual rent revenue.”

The building is still condemned, according to the listing.

The closing of 661 Factory - along with several other facilities that housed poor people going out of business - has prompted county officials to warn the county faces a significant homelessness problem.

