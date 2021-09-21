Crane School of Music Concerts
From September 23 to September 30
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
The Crane School of Music Welcomes Public to Upcoming Fall Performances Filled with ‘Peace & Love’
SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music Welcomes In-Person and Virtual Audiences for Upcoming Concerts and Recitals
A full slate of live performances is planned this semester at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, all themed around “Peace and Love.” This year’s theme is a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Crane School of Music Dean Emeritus Dr. Lonel Woods, who passed away in May 2021.
Crane is thrilled to safely welcome back audiences for performances once again this year. Audience members will be required to wear face coverings, and seating will be socially distanced.
The events are a community benefit of being home to one of the premier schools of music in the nation -- and thanks to livestreaming, anyone anywhere can watch and enjoy. To view upcoming performances, and find the livestream link, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.
Upcoming Crane events include:
- Thursday, Sept. 23: Faculty recital, Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin) and Julie Miller (piano), 8 p.m., Snell Theater
- Friday, Sept. 24: Crane Wind Ensemble and Crane Jazz Ensemble, 8 p.m., Helen M. Hosmer Concert Hall
- Tuesday, Sept. 28: “A Soiree of Chamber Music by Franz Lachner and Lester Trimble,” 8 p.m., Snell Theater. Featuring Donald George (tenor), Young-Ah Tak (piano), Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello), Brian Dunbar (flute), Julianne Kirk Doyle (clarinet) and Erica Levenson (harpsichord/narration).
- Wednesday, Sept. 29: Faculty recital, Buddy Deshler (trumpet) and Keilor Kastella (piano), 8 p.m., Snell Theater
- Thursday, Sept. 30: Julia Trio, 8 p.m., Snell Theater. Featuring Liesl Schoenberger Doty (violin), Shelly Tramposh (viola) and Marie-Elaine Gagnon (cello).
To learn more about Crane’s illustrious faculty and talented students, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/crane
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.