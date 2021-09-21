Advertisement

Crane School of Music Concerts

From September 23 to September 30
Crane Faculty
Crane Faculty(Crane School of Music)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Crane School of Music Welcomes Public to Upcoming Fall Performances Filled with ‘Peace & Love’

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music Welcomes In-Person and Virtual Audiences for Upcoming Concerts and Recitals

A full slate of live performances is planned this semester at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, all themed around “Peace and Love.” This year’s theme is a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Crane School of Music Dean Emeritus Dr. Lonel Woods, who passed away in May 2021.

Crane is thrilled to safely welcome back audiences for performances once again this year. Audience members will be required to wear face coverings, and seating will be socially distanced.

The events are a community benefit of being home to one of the premier schools of music in the nation -- and thanks to livestreaming, anyone anywhere can watch and enjoy. To view upcoming performances, and find the livestream link, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.

Upcoming Crane events include:

To learn more about Crane’s illustrious faculty and talented students, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/crane

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family members say goodbye to Tyler Christman, prepare for “hero walk”
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family

Latest News

Vehicle theft Prevention
Police warn Massena residents about vehicle thefts, break-ins
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery tour
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery tour
For sale sign at 661 Factory Street in Watertown.
Condemned Watertown rooming house for sale
Evans Mills Raceway Park
Raceway to host vigil for Tyler Christman