Crane School of Music Concerts

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Crane School of Music Welcomes Public to Upcoming Fall Performances Filled with ‘Peace & Love’

SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music Welcomes In-Person and Virtual Audiences for Upcoming Concerts and Recitals

A full slate of live performances is planned this semester at SUNY Potsdam’s Crane School of Music, all themed around “Peace and Love.” This year’s theme is a tribute to the life and legacy of the late Crane School of Music Dean Emeritus Dr. Lonel Woods, who passed away in May 2021.

Crane is thrilled to safely welcome back audiences for performances once again this year. Audience members will be required to wear face coverings, and seating will be socially distanced.

The events are a community benefit of being home to one of the premier schools of music in the nation -- and thanks to livestreaming, anyone anywhere can watch and enjoy. To view upcoming performances, and find the livestream link, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/cranelive.

Upcoming Crane events include:

To learn more about Crane’s illustrious faculty and talented students, visit http://www.potsdam.edu/crane

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.