Advertisement

CVS plans to hire 25,000 workers on Friday

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and...
The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – CVS said it’s going to hire about 25,000 employees during a virtual career event on Friday.

On its National Career Day, the chain will be recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs. The hiring binge is to support flu season, along with COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, nurses and more.

Most of the open jobs are for full-time, part-time and temporary nurses, licensed pharmacists, and trained pharmacy technicians.

To apply, text CVS to 25000.

There’s also a CVS Health career website.

Last month the company said it was raising its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour. The new pay standard will be fully in place in July of 2022.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, plays for the junior varsity...
Carthage JV Football player fighting for his life after game time injury
14-year-old Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School, was a member of the junior...
Family members say goodbye to injured Carthage football player Tyler Christman
Lewis County Sheriff's Department patrol car
Child dies in agricultural accident
The 10th Mountain Division announced the death of three soldiers.
Three 10th Mountain Division soldiers die in separate incidents
Tyler Christman
‘Light It Up Red’ event to show support for Tyler Christman & family

Latest News

Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery tour
Historical Society to host Brookside Cemetery tour
FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2021, file photo, housing advocates protest on the eviction moratorium...
Lawmakers attempt to revive nationwide eviction moratorium
President Joe Biden speaks during the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at...
Biden pledges ‘relentless diplomacy’ on global challenges
The crisis grows at the U.S.-Mexico border as thousands of Haitians hope to get into the United...
Options shrink for Haitian migrants straddling Texas border